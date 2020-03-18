Still serving! Mankato, southern Minnesota restaurants adapt to shutdown

Everyone is feeling the squeeze from the COVID-19 pandemic. One industry that has been hardest hit is the restaurant and foodservice sector. A majority of Mankato and southern Minnesota’s beloved eateries will stay open during the state-mandated shutdown, which allows for delivery and take out orders.

Southern Minnesota News and Alpha Media are asking our readers and radio listeners to continue to support our local restaurants and help them thrive during this difficult time.

Mankato Restaurants

Atomic Star Tavern



Pick up your grub from the Atomic Star during the shutdown! The downtown tavern will remain open for carryout and curbside to go. As a thank you for continued support, the restaurant will offer $5 off all order of $25 or more! Check out the deets on Facebook!



Not even a pandemic could spoil the taste of Cold Stone Creamery. Ice cream makes everything better, and this Warren Street ice cream shop will offer carry out, delivery and Door Dash. Call 507-344-8152 to order, and check out the flavors on Facebook.

Jake’s Stadium Pizza



Wouldn’t a Jake’s Pizza taste great right now? The family can still enjoy pizza at a great value with delivery and pickup. Call in an order at 345-5420. And check out their Facebook page to keep up with happenings during and after the shutdown.

Jersey Mike’s



The sub shop will continue take-out and delivery. Guests can place orders in-store or the website or Jersey Mike’s app. Give them a little extra love by liking their Facebook page.

La Bamba Mexican Taco House



As long as you can still get tacos during this shutdown, not all is lost. La Bamba in downtown Mankato is saving our collective souls. Carry out and curbside service is available. Call in orders at 779-7073 and prepay. Here’s their Facebook page.

Olives



This Mankato staple is offering Olives to go with carry out, delivery, and curbside. Arrange delivery via Food Dudes, or call ahead at 386-1001. The restaurant also announced on Facebook that they’ll have $10 pizza available the first week of the shutdown.

Pagliai’s Pizza

Imagine a world without Pagliai’s Pizza. Horrible, right? Mankato’s favorite downtown pizza destination is still whipping up those tasty pies for pickup and curbside delivery. Just call in your order first at (507) 345-6080 or (507) 387-7274 and you’ll get your pizza. You can find them on Facebook for more info.

Rounder’s Sports Bar & Grill



The downtown hotspot will offer curbside pick up orders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check out some of their food photos on Facebook and you’ll be rushing to order. YUM!

Weggy’s On Campus



No dine-in doesn’t mean you have to miss your favorite breakfast food. Or lunch. Or dinner. Weggy’s will continue to stay open for takeout orders, free delivery, curbside service, and door dash delivery. Despite the mandated shutdown, Weggy’s is also making sure that kids get fed while they are out of school. The restaurant is offering free breakfast for children Monday – Friday. See more details on Facebook.

North Mankato Restaurants

Big Dog Sports Cafe

Appetizers, burgers, wraps, sandwiches and more! Big Dog will be offering curbside service during the mandated shutdown. Find their hours and menu on their Facebook page.

Circle Inn



The favorite local hangout in lower North will be your one-stop-shop for pizza and off-sale to go during the mandated shutdown. Hours Wednesday, March 18 – Friday, March 20 will be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for more updates.

Nakato



Still open for pickup, the Nakato only asks that all orders be placed and paid for over the phone, at 388-8999. They’ll also do curbside delivery if you specify during your phone call. Check out their amazing food pics on Facebook! You’ll definitely want to hit this spot up during the shutdown!

New Ulm Restaurants

Lola – An America Bistro



The restaurant plans to offer curbside coffee and takeout and are still determining their hours. Customers should call for more information (507) 359-2500. Like Lola on Facebook.

Sippett Coffee and Bagels



New Ulm’s first coffee drive-thru will operate at regular hours and offer a drive-thru take out menu, which is viewable on their website.

Ulmer Cafe



The New Ulm mainstay says they will “give it a shot” and see if they can remain open on carry-outs alone. Let’s prove they can! A full menu will be available. Call in orders at (507) 354-8122. See their menu on Facebook.

Madelia Restaurants

La Plaza Fiesta



Breathe a sigh of relief! La Plaza is doing takeout! Hours during the shutdown are tentatively 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. weekdays and Sundays; open until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The grocery store will be open at 10 a.m. and will close at the same time as the restaurant. La Plaza will update hours on Facebook as they continue planning.

Good Thunder Restaurants

Thunder Bar & Restaurant



The Thunder will offer out orders and off-sale during the shutdown. The Good Thunder favorite has a wide variety on the menu, including steaks, seafood, burgers, and bar fare. See their Facebook page for details.

St. Peter Restaurants

Diamond Dust Bakery



Diamond Dust Bakery will serve customers by carry out, curbside, or delivery (with a minimum purchase and delivery fee). Call in an order and pickup time and pay over the phone (507) 934-9898. Check out photos of their beautiful lunch special on Facebook!

Waseca Restaurants

Martin County Restaurants

Baileys Restaurant & Bar – Ormsby



Take out food and off-sale liquor! Bailey’s in Ormsby will adjust hours to 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering a full menu. Call ahead at (507) 736-8203 and like them on!

Jackson County Restaurants

Bergen Bar & Grill



Famous all around southern Minnesota, this bar and grill will offer takeout until dining restrictions are lifted. Call ahead at (507) 831-2200