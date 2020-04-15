STIMULUS CHECKS: Track Your Payment
Millions of Americans are anxiously awaiting their federal stimulus checks and now a new tracking tool on the IRS website can tell you when your emergency money is coming.
The “Get My Payment” tool was launched today and it tells you when your check will be either direct deposited or mailed. Payments began showing up in people’s bank accounts on Saturday and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says about 80 million Americans should expect direct deposits by today.
