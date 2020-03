(New York, NY) — Stocks are bouncing back in a big way on Wall Street following the coronavirus sell-off with Dow posting its single biggest point gain ever. Shares in Apple and Walmart jumped more than five percent. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was ahead 1,296 points to 26-706. The S&P 500 rose 136 points to 30-90. The Nasdaq gained 384 points to finish at 89-52.