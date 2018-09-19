Stolen Items Recovered From New Ulm Church, Suspects Sought (Video)

New Ulm Police say they’ve recovered several items that were stolen from the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Church.

The church was burglarized by two people on Thursday morning around 6 a.m. The perpetrators took two challis’s, one valued at $1,000, and another valued at $4,000. Also stolen was a gold-plated challis cover, a chasuble and robe, and a statue of baby Jesus.

On Saturday morning a homeowner on 3rd Street South called police to report they’d found two black trash bags containing the stolen church items. Police canvassed the neighborhood and collected DNA samples. Police were able to obtain surveillance video from outside the church, which shows what appears to be a white male and white female suspect entering from the alley.

Burglary Suspects News Release:At 8:06 am on Saturday September 15th, the NUPD were disptached to a residence in New Ulm. The home owner had discovered two black trash bags near their garage. Inside the two trash bags were items believed to be from a recent burglary at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity. The burglary took place on September 13th. Responding Officers confirmed the items were from the burglary and called Sr. Investigator Hohensee to the scene. The recovered items were sampled for possible DNA. A canvas of the area was conducted and the investigation remains active. Surveillance video outside the church shows the suspects entering the church from the alley. They appear to be a white male and white female. There is phsyical, digital and DNA evidence that is being analyzed regarding this case. Please review the video shown. There is still a reward of up to $500 (five hundred dollars) for information that leads to the conviction of these two suspects. All information given can remain confidential. Please contact NUPD at 507-233-6750 or Sr. Invetigator Hohensee directly at 507-276-5210. Do not comment or send us Facebook messages with tips or names. Thank You. Posted by New Ulm Police Department on Sunday, 16 September 2018

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

The incident remains under investigation. The total value of the stolen items was $7,970.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

