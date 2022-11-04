Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested

A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning.

North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.

Police say two males were inside the vehicle, which was parked at the gas pumps. As officers approached the vehicle, police say the driver fled in reverse and crashed into a parked car. Both occupants then fled the car on foot and were captured a short time later without incident, according to police.

A 14-year-old Owatonna boy who police say was driving the car was arrested for felony fleeing, receiving stolen property, and fleeing on foot.

The 16-year-old passenger from Duluth was arrested for fleeing on foot and an outstanding theft warrant. The teen was a runaway from the City of Duluth, according to police.