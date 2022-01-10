Stop sign coming to Highway 14 Eagle Lake intersection

Motorists will see a change in traffic control at an Eagle Lake intersection this week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a stop sign will replace the yield sign for Highway 14 motorists who are turning left onto Blue Earth County Rd 17.

The change is in response to a “pattern of crashes” between left-turning Highway 14 motororists and oncoming Highway 14 traffic, MnDOT said in a press release. The change will apply to left-turning vehicles in east and westbound lanes. MnDOT says requiring Highway 14 left-turning motorists to completely stop will help drivers confirm oncoming traffic has cleared before they turn.

LED-enhanced stop signs will be installed to draw attention to the change, according to the release. Stop bar markings will also be painted on the roadway when the weather improves.

MnDOT says both the frequency and severity of crashes at the intersection have decreased significantly since the 2016 construction of a restricted crossing U-turn, despite the pattern of left-turning crashes.