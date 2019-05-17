STOP & WATCH: State Patrol shares chilling video of child nearly run over while boarding school bus

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota State Patrol posted chilling footage of a child nearly getting hit while crossing a road to board a school bus.

The Zumbrota-Mazeppa Elementary School fourth-grader was crossing the road to get to her bus in January when she was nearly hit by an oncoming vehicle. The driver failed to stop for the bus, which had its stop-arm extended and the flashing lights activated. The driver was charged and convicted in Wabasha County.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says this incident is hardly isolated. In the past five years, DPS said there have been more than 6,500 stop arm violation citations. The number has decreased a bit each year since 2014, but 2018 still saw 1,164 drivers stopped for violations.

State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the crossing arm fully extended.

Drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)