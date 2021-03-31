Store cashier expresses `disbelief, guilt’ over George Floyd

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The convenience store cashier who sold cigarettes to George Floyd and was handed a counterfeit $20 bill in return says he watched the Black man’s ill-fated arrest outside with “disbelief — and guilt.” Nineteen-year-old Christopher Martin said Wednesday at Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial that none of this would have happened if Martin had rejected the counterfeit bill.