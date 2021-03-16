Storm brings a foot of snow to Mankato

Monday’s storm surpassed even high-end estimates by forecasters, and a foot of wet, heavy snow fell on Mankato.

Schools across southern Minnesota began closing early in the morning as the snow started to fall. Minnesota State University, Mankato, and South Central College announced they would cancel afternoon classes as snow continued to accumulate.

In Mankato and North Mankato, garbage service was discontinued due to difficulties caused by the weather.

The snow stopped in the early evening, but state plows were still out clearing roads at nightfall.

Here are a few snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Mankato – 12 inches

Fairmont – 3 inches

Henderson – 6.5 inches

Minnesota Lake – 5 inches

Nicollet – 11 inches

New Prague – 9.5 inches

St. Peter – 8 inches

Winthrop – 8.5 inches

Waseca – 8 inches