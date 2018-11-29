Strawberry Rice Krispies Cereal Is Coming Soon

Though there are all kinds of sugary and delicious cereals out there, Rice Krispies have always stood out from the rest. What other breakfast snaps, crackles, and pops while you’re eating it?! Now, for the first time in more than 10 years, Kellogg’s is introducing a new cereal flavor that may just convince you to part ways with your beloved Cocoa Krispies.

Strawberry Krispies, according to Kellogg’s, “[deliver] on one of fans’ top flavor preferences with a simply, naturally inspired strawberry flavor.” It turns out a version of Strawberry Krispies were released in the eighties, but this time around, they have a completely new recipe, a Kellogg’s spokesperson confirms.

The new cereal will hit shelves in stores nationwide in January 2019 and will be sold in two sizes: 11.5 oz and 16.5 oz. They’ll likely price between $3.99 and $5.69.

And the snacking options will be endless with this new cereal, no? You can eat it with some vanilla or chocolate milk poured over it or just make some creative Rice Krispie treats, just to name a few options.

