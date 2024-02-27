Stray bullet hits occupant in Blue Earth County home

Investigators say it was likely an accident when a person was hit by a bullet in Decoria Township early Saturday morning.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a weapons complaint shortly after 2 a.m. at a private residence on the Highway 22 Le Sueur River dip.

The man reported the bullet had entered his home through an exterior wall. Police confirmed a single, small-caliber bullet appeared to have entered the home through the wall.

The victim was in bed when he was hit, but no skin was broken and he had no significant injuries. Investigators say a probable origin of the gunshot was found about 3,000 feet to the east on 187th Lane, where several shell casings and live rounds consistent with the bullet recovered in the house were found.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers.