Strong winds blow over 2 semis on Highway 71, injuring drivers

Two semi trucks blew over on in strong winds Thursday on Highway 71 in Cottonwood County.

Both crashes happened in Dale Township, north of Windom.

The first crash happened at about 8:14 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Rashad Devon Brown, 32, of Port Richey, Florida, was northbound on the highway when strong winds blew his rig over onto its side at Co Rd 22.

Brown was transported to Windom Area Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The second crash happened at 12:20 p.m. near 340th St, just three miles north of the first crash site.

The semi tractor, driven by 50-year-old Yolanda Marie Qualls, of Huron, South Dakota, was southbound when strong crosswinds blew her semi tractor over onto its side.

A patrol crash report says Qualls was taken to Windom Area Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Cottonwood County is under a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.