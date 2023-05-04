Student arrested after bringing loaded handgun to Mankato West, say police

Mankato police say a juvenile was taken into custody for bringing a loaded handgun to school.

The 16-year-old student was arrested Wednesday just after 10 a.m. for being in possession of a loaded handgun at MankatoWest High School. Investigators say no threats were made, and there were no injuries.

The gun was concealed at the time of the arrest, and the student cooperated with authorities, according to a news release.

The teen will be placed in a juvenile detention facility, and the case will be forwarded to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office for potential charges including possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, a felony. Additional charges are possible.

“There are no known threats at this time,” says Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose. “The incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available.”