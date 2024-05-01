Student suffers minor injuries in bus crash on South Riverfront Dr

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration.

A school bus and a pickup collided Tuesday afternoon leaving one student with minor injuries

Mankato police responded at 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of South Riverfront Dr and Sibley Parkway.

Police say the bus was carrying students to an after-school program. The injured student did not require hospitalization.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Investigators believe the school bus was traveling at low speeds when it rear-ended the truck – which was hauling a flatbed trailer – which had stopped at a red light on South Riverfront Dr.

Officers helped reunite students with family members who came to the scene.