Students from MSU’s prison education program to speak about their experience

Recent students from Minnesota State University, Mankato’s prison education program will speak about their experiences at an event next week.

The Scholars Serving Time Showcase event is Tuesday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the University’s Centennial Student Union, Rm 245.

There will also be art and poetry readings. Speakers include Vicki Hunter, the founder and director of the Scholars Serving Time Program at MSU, which provides associates of arts degrees to incarcerated people in state prisons.

The event is free and open to the public.