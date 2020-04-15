STUDY: Americans Are Streaming 8 Hours a Day During Lockdown

A study of 2,000 Americans with access to a streaming service found the average person is now streaming eight hours of content per day and binge-watched three shows in the past week.

Time in front of the TV has become a parenting technique for many with children, as 65 percent of parents polled admitted they’ve been allowing kids to watch more movies and TV shows.

The survey found the average person has access to four streaming services with 38 percent logging into five or more. Forty-seven percent of those surveyed have turned to free streaming services to watch movies and TV shows to complement their existing subscription services or help cut costs.

Since the start of coronavirus in the United States, three in four admit to using streaming services more.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tubi, also revealed that 56 percent of Americans frequently re-watch a show instead of starting something new.

Source: nypost.com