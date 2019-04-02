STUDY: Bathroom Visits in the Middle of the Night Can Impact Productivity at Work

Too much work tired sleepy young woman sitting at her desk with books in front of laptop computer isolated grey wall office background. Busy schedule in college, workplace, sleep deprivation concept

You’re fast asleep, and then the urge strikes to head to the bathroom.

Getting out of your cozy bed in the middle of the night can be annoying, but new research shows that not only is it bothersome, but in younger people, this can lead to health problems and poorer productivity at work.

Not only are frequent bathroom visits overnight going to make you tired and possibly less productive the next day, but they can also lead to serious injury.

In the middle of the night, when it’s dark and you’re groggy, falls can more easily occur. This can lead to fractures and increased healthcare costs and missed work.

Now, overnight bathroom visits may be a part of getting older, but they can also be a sign of illness, so make sure to bring this up with your doctor.

For the rest of us? Avoid drinking liquids close to bed time and try visiting the bathroom before visiting your cozy bed.

