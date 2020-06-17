STUDY: Children Are Half as Likely as Adults to Get Coronavirus
Children are less likely than adults to contract the coronavirus and most do not show symptoms of the respiratory illness, a new study out of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine shows.
The study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Medicine, estimates that the susceptibility to infection in those under 20 years old is approximately half that of adults over 20.
The authors also found that clinical symptoms of the coronavirus manifest in only 21 percent of 10 to 19 year olds, compared to 69 percent of those over 70.
However, the study does not show the extent to which children may transmit the coronavirus, or provide a clear reason for why younger people are less likely to contract the illness. The authors cite a common theory that children may be protected from the current coronavirus due to “immune cross-protections from other coronaviruses.”
The study, based on a survey of Canada, China, Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, comes as policymakers are weighing whether or not to reopen schools in the fall after most closed for the spring and summer.
“These results have implications for the likely effectiveness of school closures in mitigating SARS-CoV-2 transmission, in that these might be less effective than for other respiratory infections,” the researchers wrote.
Public health officials in the U.S. have warned lawmakers not to rush to judgement that it’s safe to send kids back to school. Even if children are less likely to contract the coronavirus and very rarely die from the virus, opening schools could put teachers and school staff at risk.
Source: people.com