STUDY: Children Born Via C-Section More Likely to Develop Food Allergies

Children born by cesarean, or C-section, more often develop food allergies. The opposite applies to very preterm children. This is shown in a study of more than one million children conducted by researchers at örebro University and Karolinska institutet, published today in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

“We believe that children born by C-section have a different bacterial flora than that passed on to vaginally delivered children and that the flora may impact the risk of developing food allergies,” says Jonas F. Ludvigsson, pediatrician and researcher at örebro University.

“We do not know for sure why the risk is lower in very preterm children, but it may have to do with the neonatal care that they receive,” says Niki Mitselou, pediatrician as well as doctoral student at örebro University and the lead author of the study.

Niki Mitselou and Jonas Ludvigsson have studied children born between 2001 and 2012 in Sweden. Data shows that children born by C-section run a 21 per cent higher risk of developing food allergies than children born by normal delivery.

Smaller studies with similar findings have been conducted, but this is the first major national study where researchers have been able to point to a link between childbirth method and food allergies.

