STUDY: Fast Food Drive-Thrus Are Slower During Pandemic

SAN RAFAEL, CA - JULY 27: A sign is posted in front of a Burger King restaurant on July 27, 2015 in San Rafael, California. Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International reported a 7.9 percent increase in second quarter sales at Burger King restaurants in the United States and Canada with revenue of $1.04 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Fast food chains have become a little slower on their drive-thru times, according to a new study.

SeeLevel HX just released its annual drive-thru report, which analyzed 10 fast food brands on their performance in several categories including speed of service, order accuracy, customer service and taste.

Although the time between ordering food and picking it up was faster by 16.9 seconds from last year, wait times were longer because of increased demand during the pandemic.

Those longer wait times caused total times across all brands to be 29.8 seconds slower than 2019.

SeeLevel HX looked at McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Arby’s, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’, Hardee’s, Burger King, KFC and Carl’s Jr. for its report, which also included market research agents who visited 1,490 drive-thrus.

Despite the overall slowdown in time, KFC, McDonald’s and Taco Bell have become faster this year than they were last year, the report said.

In fact, KFC led with the fastest average total time.