STUDY: Getting Kids to Bed Earlier Might Make Moms Healthier

Anyone who has raised kids can attest to how difficult bedtime can be. Kids have a knack for somehow still finding an abundance of energy, even after only a tiny bit of sleep. Most parents, though, have noticed that a good night’s sleep for their kids equals the same for them. A recent study has backed parents’ knowledge, proving that getting kids to bed earlier might make moms healthier.

Tracking the amount of sleep kids need can be a little tricky. Although it can vary child by child, the National Sleep Foundation recommended children aged 1 to 2 years receive no less than nine hours of sleep per night. For preschoolers and elementary-aged kids, the National Sleep Foundation suggested no less than eight and seven hours per night, respectively.

Starting in 2004, a study by Growing Up in Australia began tracking thousands of families. According to the study’s website, they followed the development of 10,000 young people and their families, in partnership with the Department of Social Services, the Australian Institute of Family Studies, and the Australia Bureau of Statistics.

Every two years, data was collected from participating families through a series of interviews that allowed researchers to check in on their health, both mental and physical, according to CBS Philly. The first group observed 5,000 children between ages 0 and 1 in 2003 and 2004 and the second cohort of 5,000 children was aged 4 to 5 years in 2003 and 2004, as outlined by the study’s website.

After looking at sleep and lifestyle data, researchers found children with earlier bedtimes had a “healthier quality of life,” as reported by CBS Philly. In addition, CBS Philly noted that researchers found improvements in family live if children were put to bed earlier, including gains in moms’ physical and mental health.

