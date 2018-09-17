STUDY: Husbands Create 7 Extra Hours of Housework Per Week

A study shows that husbands create an extra seven hours of housework for their wives each week.

Researchers from the University of Michigan looked at housework hours in relation to income dynamics in a study titled “Who Really Does The Dishes”.

“Married men are likely to report greater weekly hours of core housework for themselves than hours reported for them by their wives,” explained the researchers that conducted the study in 2005.

Women that participated in the study averaged more than 18 hours of housework per week while men averaged roughly seven hours per week.

The study found that the number of children in a household and the level of the wife’s education played a significant factor in their results.

Age wasn’t a strong factor but did suggest that as women get older their attitudes towards the division of labor within the household changes.

Researchers conclude that bias might play a role in the reported hours they measured. They suggested husbands could be overreporting their own hours, “I help out around the house all the time!”, or wives are underreporting, “He never lifts a finger to help me!”, or both.

