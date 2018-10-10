STUDY: Husband’s Disapproval of His Wife’s Friends Predicts Divorce

New longitudinal research has found that a husband’s disapproval of his wife’s friends increases the chances of divorce — but only for White couples. The study was published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

“In my work studying the intersection of social networks and marriage, I often read that one of the health benefits of marriage is thought to be the joining of two social networks, because individuals then have access to more social ties and social support — sometimes known as ‘marital capital,’” said study author Katherine L. Fiori of Adelphi University.

“However, this positive spin seems to ignore the difficulties that can emerge when combining two separate sets of family and friends. Such difficulty has been well-documented with regard to the challenges of connecting to a partner’s family (e.g., acrimonious relationships with in-laws), but very little work has considered the effects of merging friend networks on the marital relationship.”

“Interestingly, there is quite a bit of research about the effects of friends’ and families’ opinions of the partner on marital stability; that is, if your family and friends do not like you partner, your relationship is less likely to succeed, especially if it’s in its early stages. However, what was not clear from the research was what happens if your partner doesn’t like your friends?”

To examine this, Fiori and her colleagues examined data from the Early Years of Marriage Study. The longitudinal study of marriage and divorce has tracked 174 White and 199 Black couples from Michigan since 1986. (The study did not include interracial couples.)

Roughly 36 percent of the White couples and 55 percent of the Black couples had separated or divorced within the first 16 years of marriage.

The researchers found that husbands who expressed disapproval of their wives’ friends at the beginning of the study were more likely to have been divorced 16 years later. This relationship held even after controlling for potentially confounding factors, such as income and marital quality.

