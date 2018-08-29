STUDY: If You Didn’t Like Gym Class Then, You Probably Hate Exercise Now

A new study finds how you felt about gym glass as a child can impact your exercise habits as an adult.

Maybe you weren’t the most athletic in gym class growing up, or maybe you just felt uncomfortable changing clothes–or maybe getting picked last when everybody else was getting picked before you, wasn’t the best memory.

Researchers say those memories can stay with you your whole life, and can even affect how you feel about exercising.

A new University of Iowa study found those who didn’t enjoy gym class as children often reported they didn’t expect to like exercise now and didn’t plan to exercise.

Those who liked gym class, on the other hand, were more likely to report they expected to enjoy exercise and they were active on weekends.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook