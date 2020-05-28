STUDY: Length of Ring Finger Linked to Men’s Risk of Coronavirus Mortality

The length of a man’s ring finger has been linked to his risk of dying of COVID-19 in a study, due to its potential links to testosterone levels. However, experts not involved in the research said that while the work is interesting, more research is needed to confirm the link between COVID-19 and the hormone, and no one should feel they are safe from the coronavirus.

Men with longer ring fingers appear to have a lower risk of dying from, or having, severe COVID-19, according to the authors of the study published in the journal Early Human Development. They came to their conclusion by looking at what is known as the digit ratio, which is thought to be a measure of exposure to testosterone in the womb. As more men have so far died of COVID-19 than women, some scientists have asked whether testosterone could play a role.

The team found a link between high digit ratio, which suggests low exposure to testosterone in the womb, and severe COVID-19 and high mortality rates in men. In other words, men with longer ring fingers appeared to have a lower risk of dying or having severe COVID-19.

It’s not clear what could explain this association. For instance, in general, males have a less robust immune response than females and are more susceptible to infectious diseases, the authors explained. This has led to the idea that testosterone could negatively affect the immune system, but at the same time too strong a response may also lead to a fatal overreaction, they said.

