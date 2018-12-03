STUDY: Majority of Americans Lie to Their Doctors

Do you tell your doctor you are a marathon runner, even though you only run to the refrigerator from the couch?

If you answered yes, you are not alone.

Researchers studied more than 4,500 responses to a national survey and 60 to 80 percent of those who took the survey say they have lied to their doctor. More than a third reported not speaking up when they disagreed with their doctor’s recommendation.

The biggest reasons given for lying included fear of judgment for bad behavior and being embarrassed to tell the truth.

Researchers say a doctor’s style of communication may be why some patients are hesitant to open up.

Younger women who self-reported to be in poor health were more likely to report stretching the truth.

The researchers say they would like to repeat the study and speak with patients immediately after a doctor’s appointment.

The study consisted of responses from online surveys from two populations: 2,011 people whose average age was 36 and 2,499 people whose average age was 61. It was conducted by researchers at the University of Utah Health, Middlesex Community College in Massachusetts, the University of Michigan and the University of Iowa.

