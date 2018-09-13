STUDY: Make Your Bed for a Better Sex Life

Making your bed can actually boost your sex life and help your relationships, according to a new study.

New research looked at the differences between those of us who make our beds and those of us who are guilty of leaving the sheets untucked.

So is it best to leave your sheets in a crumple or keep things neat? The study profiled bedmakers vs. non-bedmakers and examined the key differences between this hugely separating issue.

If you listen to rock music, still love watching an episode of “Seinfeld” and consider yourself to be sarcastic, then chances are, you don’t make your bed in the morning.

Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Sleepopolis, the survey of 2,000 Americans found that our morning habits reveal some interesting aspects of our personalities – and how bed-making can affect relationships.

Forty-two percent of those who make their bed said their partner makes them more likely to do so – and a third of people said it would be a turn-off if a potential partner didn’t make their bed in the morning.

And those who make their bed have more sex per week than those who leave the bed unmade, on average.

In terms of hobbies, those who make their beds are about 10 percent more likely to say they enjoy cooking, while those who leave their beds unmade prefer watching TV shows and movies.

Those who exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet are more commonly bed-makers and more likely to consider themselves a clean person.

Non-bed makers more heavily identify as introverts and are more likely to be night people. Conversely, those who make their beds are more commonly morning people.

Surprisingly, no matter what we do in the morning, there wasn’t a major difference in the amount of sleep people get.

On average, people reported getting about six and a half hours of sleep per night, though people who make their bed report waking up an average of 16 minutes before those who don’t.

“While it’s interesting to examine the differences between people who make their bed and people who don’t, the differences pale in importance to getting a good night’s sleep,” said Logan Block, the director of content at Sleepopolis.

“Results highlighted the sleep loss epidemic that Americans are facing – sleep is incredibly important to our mental and physical health, yet the average American is only getting six and a half hours per night. There are many easy solutions to getting more sleep, including going to bed at an earlier time and being in a comfortable environment conducive to sleep.”

Surprisingly, those who make their beds are actually more likely to take a few naps a week than those who don’t. But when they nap, those who don’t make their beds rest for slightly longer.

Those who don’t make their bed are twice as likely to snooze their alarm in the mornings and rate their quality of sleep as lower than those who make their bed.

“Everyone should be able to get a quality night’s sleep and feel well-rested in the morning – and one of the most important factors for this is sleeping on the right mattress. Sleepopolis’ website is dedicated to helping people find the right mattress, taking into account sleeping position and budget, as well as recognizing that everyone has slightly different needs when it comes to their mattress,” said Block.

“We research, analyze and review mattress, so you can spend less time shopping and more time sleeping.”

While the average person – regardless of their bed-making habits – sleeps with one blanket and two pillows, the survey did reveal some other, interesting differences.

Those who don’t make their beds are more likely to have broken a promise, which may be why they’re less likely to have three or more close friends.

Results also found that if you believe in ghosts, you’re more likely to make your bed and twice as likely as non-bed makers to consider yourself high-maintenance.

People who snore are more likely to leave their bed unmade, while people who sleepwalk are more likely to make theirs.

Profile: People who make their bed

Morning person

Wakes up without an alarm

Has sex three times a week

Average nap is 43 minutes

Jobs are most likely in the health or technology fields

More likely to enjoy jazz music, watch episodes of “House Hunters” and romantic movies

Personality traits include adventurous, confident, sociable and high-maintenance

Profile: People who don’t make their bed