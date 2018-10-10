STUDY: Male Fertility Linked to Size of Genitals

Penis size has been linked to infertility in a study.

Scientists at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, set out to answer whether penis size affects a man’s fertility, and found that men with organs measuring 12.5 centimeters on average struggled to conceive compared with those who measured 13.4 centimeters. This is believed to be the first study to make the association between fertility and penis length.

According to the U.S. Department of Health, infertility is defined as when a couple cannot conceive after one year of unprotected intercourse. The causes of infertility can be varied and accumulative, but testicular problems are the most common cause in men followed by hormone problems and blockages. In half of cases, no definitive cause can be pinpointed.

To conduct the study, researchers analyzed data on 815 men aged between 18 and 59 who had attended a health clinic between 2014 and 2017.

The participants underwent a test known as the Stretched Penile Length (SPL), which is used to approximate the length of the organ when it is erect. A man’s age, weight and race were also taken into account by the team.

Of the total volunteers, 219 men visited the facility to get help for fertility problems, while the remainder sought to solve conditions such as erectile dysfunction and testicular pain.

The authors wrote that the apparent difference in fertility may lie in genetic, congenital factors such as testicular dysgenesis syndrome—a condition that can affect the ability to reproduce, or hormone imbalances.

The study was presented as a poster at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine conference in Colorado, and has therefore not been peer reviewed and published in a medical journal.

