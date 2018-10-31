Study: Mankato is One of ‘Safest Metros’ in America for Trick-or-Treating

Minnesota is home to one of the safest metropolitan areas in the country when it comes to trick-or-treating.
That’s according to a study by Your Local Security, which looked at the number of potential trick-or-treaters in 383 U.S. metro areas along with public safety statistics.
YLS said the best-performing cities had fewer pedestrian collision deaths, low violent crime, and are home to fewer sex offenders.
That all adds up to an all-round safer Halloween experience for youngsters, it says.
And good news for some southern Minnesotans, the Mankato-North Mankato metro area ranked as the 2nd safest in the nation.
Only Lincoln, Nebraska ranked higher than Mankato in the top 10 list.
Nebraska, as the map above shows, actually had three locations that make it the joint safest state in the nation for trick-or-treating, along with Utah.