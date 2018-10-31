Study: Mankato is One of ‘Safest Metros’ in America for Trick-or-Treating

Minnesota is home to one of the safest metropolitan areas in the country when it comes to trick-or-treating.

That’s according to a study by Your Local Security, which looked at the number of potential trick-or-treaters in 383 U.S. metro areas along with public safety statistics.

YLS said the best-performing cities had fewer pedestrian collision deaths, low violent crime, and are home to fewer sex offenders.

That all adds up to an all-round safer Halloween experience for youngsters, it says.

And good news for some southern Minnesotans, the Mankato-North Mankato metro area ranked as the 2nd safest in the nation.

Only Lincoln, Nebraska ranked higher than Mankato in the top 10 list.