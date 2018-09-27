STUDY: Mediterranean Diet Could Prevent Depression

A Mediterranean diet — rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts and fish — could help lower a person’s risk of depression, a new study says.

The research, published Wednesday , analyzed 41 studies on the topic and found a link between people’s diet and their chances of developing depression.

People who followed a strict Mediterranean diet had a 33% lower risk of being diagnosed with depression compared to people who were least likely to follow these eating habits.

“There is compelling evidence to show that there is a relationship between the quality of your diet and your mental health,” said Camille Lassale, research associate at University College London’s department of epidemiology and public health in the UK. “This relationship goes beyond the effect of diet on your body size or other aspects of health that can in turn affect your mood.”

People whose diets were high in inflammatory substances, such as processed meats, trans fats and alcohol, were more likely to have depressive outcomes.