STUDY: More Than 9,200 Children Injured by Infant Walkers Every Year

MORE THAN 9,200 children are injured by infant walkers every year in the United States.

According to a study published Monday in Pediatrics, almost 230,700 children younger than 15 months were treated in emergency rooms for infant walker-related injuries between 1990 and 2014. Almost 91 percent of the children (90.6) suffered from head or neck injuries and 74.1 percent of the children sustained their injuries by falling down the stairs in the infant walker.

Of the children that visited emergency departments, 4.5 percent were admitted to the hospital. Of those admitted, 37.8 percent had a skull fracture.

In 2010, federal safety standards introduced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission were implemented for these walkers. The new requirements included more testing for tipping resistance and support in the seating area, setting new standards for the leg openings and working to prevent the infant walker from falling down stairs when facing frontward, backward and sideways.

Following the implementation of these standards, injuries from infant walkers decreased by 22.7 percent over the next four years, the study found.

According to the study, this decrease may be due to the safety standards. However, it could also be attributable to the decrease in infant walker use and the decreased use of older models of infant walkers that were more dangerous.