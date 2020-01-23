STUDY: Office Breakrooms Have More Bacteria Than Most Restrooms
A report from USA Today shows coffee makers are likely the most germ and mold-ridden thing in your kitchen. And get this – it doesn’t matter which kind you have!
The paper spoke to an expert who says if you clean them regularly – especially the water reservoir – the issue is most likely to go away.
A recent study found 50 percent of reservoirs have had mold for years.
The article also spoke with Chuck Gerba, professor of microbiology at the University of Arizona.
Gerba says coffee breakrooms have more bacteria than restrooms in most office buildings.
He co-authored a study that found shared coffee cups had e-coli. Some even had fecal matter.
Gerba says the best defense is running the cups through a dishwasher.