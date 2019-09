STUDY: Overweight People More Likely to Have Overweight Dogs

Overweight people are more likely to have overweight dogs, partly because they are more likely to feed them treats, Danish researchers said Wednesday.

The study by the University of Copenhagen lends credence to the saying “like owner, like dog”, the scientists wrote in the journal Preventive Veterinary Medicine.

“The prevalence of heavy or obese dogs is more than twice as large among overweight or obese owners (35 percent) than among owners who are slim or of a normal weight (14 percent),”┬áthe researchers said.

Of the 268 dogs studied, 20 percent were overweight.

Average-weight owners tend to use treats for training purposes while overweight owners prefer to provide treats in convivial situations, “for example, when a person is relaxing on the couch and shares the last bites of a sandwich or a cookie with their dog,” the study’s main author, Charlotte Bjornvad, said.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook