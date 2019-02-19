Study Reveals Naughtiest and Nicest Kids’ Names

Choosing a name for a child is probably one of the most difficult decisions expectant parents will make. After all, names are forever (for the most part), and there are so many factors taken into consideration when it comes to choosing the perfect name for a child. Names are often influenced by culture, family tradition, popular culture, and popularity. While many expectant parents are checking the baby name websites to see the lists of which names are trendy, many aren’t looking at a different list that may give a bit of a glimpse into their child’s personality!

A recent study done by School Stickers examined 63,000 school children whose behavior was tracked using an online sticker book. Researchers looked at those who received good behavior stickers and those who received poor behavior stickers and compiled the names of the boys and girls most associated with naughty and nice behavior!

Shockingly (or not so much, depending on how many Ella’s you know) the name Ella was associated with the naughtiest behavior in girls. That was followed by Bethany, Eleanor, Olivia, Laura, Holly, Courtney, Amber, Caitlin, and Jade. What might shock people, even more, is that Olivia was the most popular girl’s name in the US in 2018, which means if this study is correct there are going to be a lot of frustrated kindergarten teachers in a few years!