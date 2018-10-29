STUDY: Smoke Alarms with Mom’s Voice Wake Kids Up Faster

A smoke alarm that broadcasts a mother’s voice would wake children much more quickly than alarms that blast high-pitched tones, a new U.S. study finds.

Sleeping children, as it turns out, are fairly impervious to the screeching of a smoke alarm. Researchers found that most children ages 5 through 8 took more than five minutes to wake up with a standard alarm, as compared with around four seconds when they heard the sound of their mother’s voice, according to the results published in The Journal of Pediatrics.

“The thing that was most remarkable to us was to see a child sleep five minutes through a very loud high-pitched tone, but then sit bolt upright in bed when their mothers voice sounded through the alarm,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Gary Smith, who directs the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. “We didn’t expect the difference to be so dramatic.”

Smith hopes that in future studies, researchers will find that a generic female voice is just as effective at waking young children since that would be an easier and cheaper alarm for companies to design. The current research “is an important step towards optimizing smoke alarms for waking up young children,” he said.

Even though the alarms currently on the market are not optimal for waking kids up, “we want to make it really clear that standard alarms work,” Smith said. “We don’t want to give the impression that parents should stop using the high-pitched tone alarms. They will wake up the adults and they can then rescue the children. They are lifesaving. In this country, about half of the residential fire deaths are in homes without alarms.”

