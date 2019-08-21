STUDY: These Are the Germiest Places in Your Child’s Schools

A study has listed what it considers to be the germiest places at schools.

Redbook Magazine published the study earlier this month.

It listed desks, computer keyboards and sinks as the top three areas where bacteria can be rampant.

Desks are where students spend most of their time while at school, keyboards tend to attract a countless number of fingers and sinks can teem with germs from the dirty hands that last touched them.

Click here for the whole list:

1. Desks

2. Computer Keyboards

3. Sinks

4. Waste baskets

5. Doorknobs and handles

6. Books

7. Toys

8. Art supplies

9. Gym equipment

10. Playground equipment

11. Water fountains

12. Cafeteria trays

13. Bathrooms

14. Pet habitats

15. Pencil sharpeners

