STUDY: These Are the Germiest Places in Your Child’s Schools

A study has listed what it considers to be the germiest places at schools.
Redbook Magazine published the study earlier this month.
It listed desks, computer keyboards and sinks as the top three areas where bacteria can be rampant.
Desks are where students spend most of their time while at school, keyboards tend to attract a countless number of fingers and sinks can teem with germs from the dirty hands that last touched them.
Germiest places in a child’s school
1. Desks
2. Computer Keyboards
3. Sinks
4. Waste baskets
5. Doorknobs and handles
6. Books
7. Toys
8. Art supplies
9. Gym equipment
10. Playground equipment
11. Water fountains
12. Cafeteria trays
13. Bathrooms
14. Pet habitats
15. Pencil sharpeners