STUDY: Timeouts Don’t Harm Children

Timeouts don’t increase kids’ risk of emotional or behavioral problems, according to a new study that researchers say dispels misleading information.

The study included the children of nearly 1,400 U.S. parents. Of those parents, 28 percent said they used timeouts when their child was 3 years old.

From age 3 through fifth-grade, there were no differences in emotional and behavioral health between children who had timeouts and those who did not, the investigators found.

Rachel Knight, an assistant professor of clinical psychology at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, led the study, which was published online recently in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics.

“No differences were found with respect to child internalizing problems, including anxiety and depression, externalizing problems, including aggression and rule-breaking behavior, or self-control,” Knight’s team reported.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook