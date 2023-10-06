STUDY: Whales And Dolphins In American Waters Are Losing Food And Habitat To Climate Change

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A first-of-its-kind assessment says whales, dolphins and seals living in U.S. waters face major threats from the warming ocean temperatures, rising sea levels and decreasing sea ice associated with climate change.

Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration examined more than 100 stocks of American whale and dolphin species and found more than 70% are vulnerable to threats such as loss of habitat and food due to impacts of warming waters.

The impacts also include loss of dissolved oxygen and changes to ocean chemistry.

Advocates for marine mammals say the study is evidence that management of the animals must adapt to save them.