STUDY: Women Donate Money Online More Than Men

Women make more digital gifts and a larger share of the total amount donated to charity online than men, according to a new study. It also found that women’s and girls’ causes receive significantly more online support from women than from men.

The report, Women Give 2020 — New Forms of Giving in a Digital Age: Powered by Technology, Creating Community, details broad gender differences in how women and men donate online and how they use the internet and social networks in their giving.

Researchers at the Women’s Philanthropy Institute at Indiana University–Purdue University at Indianapolis, conducted the study. It was paid for with grant money from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.