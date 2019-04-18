STUDY: Youngest Siblings Are the Funniest

Sibling rivalry can get pretty intense, but when it comes to who is the funniest of the bunch, there may be a clear-cut winner.

According to the British research company You-Gov, the youngest sibling tends to have the best sense of humor.

Experts say it all comes down to personality traits.

Older children were found to be more responsible and organized compared to the more free-flowing nature of the youngest.

The study showed 54 percent of firstborns believed they were more burdened by responsibility compared to 31 percent of the youngest siblings.

On the other hand, only 36 percent of oldest children said they were funny.

