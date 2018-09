Hey dog owners….Get off your phones!

It’s depressing your best friend.

According to a new UK study, there is a link between your screen time and your dog’s depression level.

Since dogs are pack animals by nature they look to owners for love and approval.

A lack of attention can lead to depression and behavioral issues.

And if you own a cat this shouldn’t come as a surprise, but those furry feline cats reportedly do not care nearly as much.

