Stuff A Truck – Echo Food Shelf 2022

Help those in need put food on the table with Stuff A Truck 2022 for Echo Food Shelf!

Country 103-5 has once again teamed up with Hyvee Mankato to help stock the shelves at the Echo Food Shelf in Mankato. There are lots of ways to help us out Nov, 7th-14th 2022

Look for the truck and the special display at hilltop Hyvee in Mankato… purchase a few items of need and drop them off. You can also make cash donations at the cash register, Text ECHOFOODSHELF to 53-555or simply scan the QR code below and make a donation. (special thanks to Arby’s, Scheels & Pepsi Mankato)

Stuff A Truck for Echo Food Shelf, Nov, 7th-14th… from Hyvee Hilltop Mankato, Kato Moving & Storage, UPS, and Country 103-5