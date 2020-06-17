Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Will Go On This Summer

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which attracts hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists from across the country, is a go in South Dakota this summer.

The Sturgis City Council voted Monday to allow the 80th annual rally from Aug. 7-16, with modifications to help protect residents and visitors from COVID-19, Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said in a Facebook video update on Tuesday.

The city typically hosts events within the rally that attract thousands of people gathering close together, such as the opening ceremony and the B-1 Bomber flyover. Those won’t happen this year, the mayor said.

Sturgis is recommending vendors following Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and it will be setting up hand sanitizing stations and other sanitizing protocols in the area.

The mayor also stressed personal responsibility – wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick or immunocompromised – to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: City of Sturgis, Facebook