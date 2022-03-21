Subway manager accused of falisfying time cards

A local restaurant manager is accused of falsifying time cards for herself and her employees.

Sydney Marie Leach, 23, of Madelia, was charged Monday with felony theft by swindle in Watonwan County Court.

A criminal complaint says Leach bilked the Subway stores in Madelia and New Ulm out of $1,476.87 between May 2021 and September 2021.

According to court documents, Leach would clock out of work and then return later to manually change her hours worked in the computer system. Leach is also accused of altering the hours worked for several employees so she could reach manager incentives and increase her pay.

Investigators say the only way to log into the system is via a biometric finger-swipe passkey that times out after 45 seconds.

Leach denied the allegations. She claimed other people had access to the system and changed some of her hours.