Successor named for retiring MSU president

Edward Inch has been named as the 13th president of Minnesota State University, Mankato, the Board of Trustees announced Wednesday.

Dr. Inch has served as a provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, East Bay since 2016. In that role, he focused on improving student outcomes, reducing equity gaps, and increasing access. His appointment is effective July 1.

Inch will succeed Dr. Richard Davenport, who has served as the 12th president of Minnesota State University. Davenport is retiring as the university’s third-longest serving president in MSU history.

Inch will be the fourth president at MSU since 1979.

