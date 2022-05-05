Suit challenging Minnesota’s abortion restrictions delayed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A lawsuit challenging Minnesota’s restrictions on abortions that was set to go to trial next month has been delayed indefinitely.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued the order late Tuesday. It says the lawsuit, filed by abortion rights supporters, can’t proceed while an appeal over which parties have legal standing remains pending. The trial was due to begin June 27.

Whatever the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, abortion will remain legal in Minnesota under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling. But the lawsuit challenges several restrictions that have been imposed over the years.