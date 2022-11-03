Sun Country extends free Landline service from Mankato to MSP

Sun Country Airlines has extended its “Landline to MSP Without the Fee” motorcoach service to include Mankato.

Sun County customers starting or ending their journey in Mankato can use Landline to transfer between the Mankato Courtyard by Marriott Hotel and Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport. The service, which will waive the ground transportation fee, will be offered for trips booked starting or ending in Mankato before May 31, 2023.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the popularity of our ‘Landline to MSP Without the Fee’ service. We’re excited to see it continue through the winter/spring season in Duluth, while also adding new service to Mankato,” says Nick Johnson, Landline’s VP of Commercial.

Starting Thursday, November 3, daily Landline service in Mankato will be offered. Departure from Courtyard Mankato to MSP is at 4:05 a.m. with arrival at the airport at 5:40 a.m.

Landline service will also run once daily from MSP to Courtyard Mankato. The motorcoach will depart MSP at 12:20 a.m. and arrive in Mankato at 1:45 a.m.

Flights can be booked on Sun Country’s website.