Sunday’s COVID report: 1,048 new cases, 7 deaths

(Minneapolis, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported another 1,048 new virus case and seven deaths Sunday.

That brings Minnesota’s total positive cases to 103,826. There are 2,080 people in the state to date who have died of COVID-19, according to MDH.

Deaths reported Sunday were from Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Stearns, and Washington counties. Four deaths involved people in their 70’s, two deaths were residents in their 90’s, and one death involved a person in their 80’s. Four people who died were long-term care residents; three were from a private residence.

Here’s where the latest cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 6

Brown – 2

Cottonwood – 4

Faribault – 4

Fillmore – 7

Freeborn – 2

Le Sueur – 2

Lyon – 10

Martin – 7

McLeod – 2

Mower – 4

Murray – 3

Nicollet – 6

Nobles – 9

Redwood – 2

Renville – 5

Rice – 7

Sibley – 3

Steele – 5

Waseca – 2

Watonwan – 2