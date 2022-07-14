Supect arrested on murder charges for overdose death

The suspect in an overdose death last fall was arrested in Renville County.

Deja Padilla, 19, of Montevideo, is in custody on charges of 3rd-degree murder. She’s accused of supplying the victim with fentanyl, causing her death.

According to a press release from Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom:

On November 13, law enforcement received a 911 call from a woman later identified as Padilla. Police say Padilla placed the call as she was leaving the victim’s residence and informed the operator that a female was overdosing. Emergency crews responded, but the owner of the residence said no one was overdosing, so the scene was cleared. Another 911 call was placed less than an hour later when a different person discovered the victim unconscious.

The investigation revealed Padilla had communicated with the victim and others about drug sales in the days leading up to the death. Detectives also learned that a person in another town who had bought drugs from Padilla had also overdosed, but was successfully revived.

The medical examiner listed the victim’s cause of death as toxic effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl.