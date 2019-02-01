Super Bowl LIII: Most Uniquely Searched Recipes by State

The Super Bowl has become as much a part of Americana as apple pie, baseball and rock and roll. And whether you’re a sports fan or not, it’s an excuse to go to a party, host a party, or at least pull up a seat at a bar and chow down to your heart’s content.

This year, Americans are expected to spend $14.8 billion on the game, for an average of $81.30 per person, with much of that spending on food and drink, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s down slightly from 2018, when they spent $15.3 billion — but as many as 6 million fewer people are expected to watch this year’s game, perhaps getting tired of watching the Patriots win (errr, play) so often.

With 60.9 million expected to attend a party, another 44 million expected to host a party and an additional 13 million expected to watch at a bar, Americans have been searching far and wide for dishes to make or eat this Sunday. And it’s not just nachos, some wings and beer anymore — Americans are getting more exquisite and creative with their cuisine.

Google Trends has compiled a list of “the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes,” and “buffalo chicken dip” is the winner hands down, with it being the most searched-for food (as compared to the whole U.S.) in eight states. The top dessert recipes around the country are cakes and cupcakes, including, of course, football cupcakes (Hawaii’s favorite).

Buffalo chicken dip may be delicious, but Americans throughout the country are showing off their culinary prowess, including some notable states such as Colorado (broccoli cheese soup), Iowa (Irish stew) and Utah (with its bacon-wrapped smokies).

Though your menu is only limited by your imagination, here is a list of the recipes earning above-average search results in every state to help get you started on planning your football feast.